Chattogram Test: Bangladesh 272/6 at Stumps against India on 4th day

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Chattogram cricket test, chasing a target of 513 runs, Bangladesh were 272 for six at Stumps against India on fourth day of the match.

Bangladesh now needs 241 runs in 90 overs on day five of the match on Sunday. Opener Zakir Hasan scored a century while his opening partner Najmul Hossain Shanto slammed 67 runs. Shakib Hasan on 40 and Mehidy Hasan on 9 were at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day.

For India, Axar Patel took three wickets in Bangladesh’s second innings. while, Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav bagged a dismissal each.