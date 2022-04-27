FreeCurrencyRates.com

Chandiwal Commission probing corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh submits report to Maharashtra CM

AMN/ WEB DESK

The single member Chandiwal Commission, probing corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, submitted its report to state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today. Justice (Retired) K U Chandiwal was appointed in March last year to probe corruption charges against Mr. Deshmukh, levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner ParamBir Singh.

During the nearly year-long probe, the commission recorded the statements of Mr. Deshmukh, dismissed police officer Sachin Waze and others. ParamBir Singh had appeared before the commission once and submitted multiple affidavits stating that he had nothing to share other than the information provided in the letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In his letter, Mr. Singh had alleged that the former home minister asked police officers to collect 100 crore rupees per month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are also probing the allegations. Deshmukh, who resigned from the post of state home minister in April 2021, was arrested by the ED in November last year and is currently in judicial custody. 

