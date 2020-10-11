Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Home Ministry asks States to probe rape cases within two months
On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British High Commissioner in India for a day.

Chaitanya Venkateswaran from New Delhi had the unique opportunity to spend last Wednesday as the UK’s senior-most diplomat in India under the mission’s initiative aimed at empowering and highlighting the challenges faced by women across the world.

The British High Commission has been organising the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition annually since 2017, inviting young Indian women aged 18 to 23 years to take over as their most senior diplomat.

Chaitanya is the fourth young woman to take over as the British High Commissioner in an annual competition run by the UK mission in celebration of International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, the British High Commission said in a statement.

As the UK’s top diplomat in New Delhi, Chaitanya’s busy day included handing out tasks to the High Commission’s department heads, interacting with senior women police officers, meeting the press, and launching a study tracing the impact of British Council STEM scholarships on Indian women participants.

Chaitanya, an active volunteer, has worked to aid visually-impaired students, acid attack survivors and marginalised LGBT groups.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں ٹک ٹاک پر پابندی عائد

tik tok پاکستان ٹیلی کمیونی کیشن اتھارٹی (پی ٹی اے) نے بالآخر ش ...

شہد کی مکھی کا زہر ہزاروں عورتوں کی زندگیاں بچا سکتا ہے

ایک حالیہ تحقیق کے مطابق شہد کی مکھیوں کے ڈنگ میں پایا جانے و ...

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

