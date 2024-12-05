Tourism Ministry approves 40 Projects for Development of lesser-known Tourism sites in 23 States

MAN NEW DELHI
The Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India, in a big boost for tourism sector, has approved 40 Projects worth Rs. 3295.76 Crore for development of lesser-known Tourism sites in 23 States, across the country. The initiative aims to ease pressure on high-traffic sites and promote a more balanced distribution of tourists across the country. By focusing on lesser-known destinations, the Ministry hopes to enhance the overall tourism experience, boost local economies, and ensure sustainable growth in the tourism sector through a strategic approach to new project selection.
Government investment in the project will act as a catalyst, stimulating economic growth and creating jobs. By leveraging private sector expertise and capital at destinations, the States can enhance public infrastructure, improve local amenities, and attract more tourists, ultimately boosting the regional economy and fostering long-term development. The Ministry is also emphasising for community-based tourism that empowers local populations and preserves cultural heritage. By integrating sustainable practices into tourism planning, State Governments will be able to ensure long-term growth while safeguarding natural and cultural resources by adopting best practices. The Ministry of Tourism is also encouraging State Governments to integrate advanced technologies into their tourism projects. By adopting technology, States can streamline operations, optimize tourist flow, and provide sustainable, innovative solutions for growth in the sector.
Background
Under the Special Assistance to States/Union Territories for Capital Investment (SASCI) Scheme of Department of Expenditure, M/o Finance, the operational guidelines for Development of Iconic Tourist Centres to Global Scale were issued by the Ministry of Tourism. The aim of this scheme is to infuse long term interest free loans for a period of 50 years to States for comprehensively develop iconic tourist centers in the country, branding, and marketing them at global scale. By infusing capital investment in the form of projects, the scheme further envisages growth of local economy and creation of employment opportunities through sustainable tourism projects. The States have been given a timeline of 2 years for completing the projects. Ministry of Tourism in line with the guidelines and as per the procedure/ criteria, shortlisted 40 projects across 23 States for Rs. 3295.76 Crore which have been sanctioned by Department of Expenditure.
List of the Approved Projects
40 Projects across 23 States
Total Cost = ₹ 3,295.76 Cr
|Sn
|State
|Project Name
|Cost(in ₹ Cr)
|Andhra Pradesh
|1. Gandikota – Enriching the Fort and Gorge Experience
|77.91
|2. Akhanda Godavari: (Havelock Bridge & Pushkar Ghat), Rajamahendravaram
|94.44
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3. Siang Adventure & Eco-Retreat, Pasighat
|46.48
|Assam
|4. Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden, Guwahati
|97.12
|5. Beautification of Rang Ghar at Sivasagar
|94.76
|Bihar
|6. Development of Matsyagandha Lake, Saharsa
|97.61
|7. Karamchat Eco-Tourism and Adventure Hub
|49.51
|Chhattisgarh
|8. Development of Chitrotpala Film City
|95.79
|9. Development of Tribal & Cultural Convention Centre
|51.87
|Goa
|10. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Ponda
|97.46
|11. Proposed Townsquare, Povorim
|90.74
|Gujarat
|12. Ecotourism Destination at Kerly (Mokarsagar), Porbandar
|99.50
|13. Tented City and Convention Centre, Dhordo
|51.56
|Jharkhand
|14. Eco-Tourism Development of Tilaiyya, Koderma
|34.87
|Karnataka
|15. Ecotourism & Cultural Hub at Roerich and Devika Rani Estate Tataguni, Bengaluru
|99.17
|16. Development of Savadatti Yallammagudda, Belgavi
|100.0
|Kerala
|17. Ashtamudi Biodiversity and Eco-recreational Hub, Kollam
|59.71
|18. Sargaalaya: Global Gateway to Malabar’s Cultural Crucible
|95.34
|Madhya Pradesh
|19. Orchha A Medieval Splendour
|99.92
|20. International Convention Centre for MICE in Bhopal
|99.38
|Maharashtra
|21. Ex-INS Guldar Underwater Museum, Artificial Reef, and Submarine Tourism, Sindhudurg
|46.91
|22. Development of “RAM-KAL PATH” at Nashik
|99.14
|Manipur
|23. Loktak Lake Experience
|89.48
|Meghalaya
|24. MICE Infrastructure at Mawkhanu, Shillong
|99.27
|25. Re-development of Umiam Lake, Shillong
|99.27
|Odisha
|26. Development of Hirakud
|99.90
|27. Development of Satkosia
|99.99
|Punjab
|28. Development of Heritage Street, SBS Nagar
|53.45
|Rajasthan
|29. Development at Amber-Nahargarh and surrounding Area, Jaipur
|49.31
|30. Development at Jal Mahal, Jaipur
|96.61
|Sikkim
|31. Skywalk, Bhaleydhunga, Yangang, Namchi
|97.37
|32. Border Experience, Nathula
|68.19
|Tamil Nadu
|33. Nandavanam Heritage Park at Mamallapuram
|99.67
|34. Garden of flowers at Devala, Ooty
|70.23
|Telangana
|35. Ramappa Region Sustainable Tourism Circuit
|73.74
|36. Somasilla Wellness & Spiritual Retreat Nallamala
|68.10
|Tripura
|37. 51 Shakti Peethas Park at Banduar, Gomati
|97.70
|Uttar Pradesh
|38. Development of Bateshwar, District- Agra
|74.05
|39. Integrated Buddhist Tourism Development, Shrawasti
|80.24
|Uttarakhand
|40. Iconic City Rishikesh: Rafting Base Station