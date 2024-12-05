The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ VARIETY/ TRAVEL

Tourism Ministry approves 40 Projects for Development of lesser-known Tourism sites in 23 States

Dec 5, 2024

MAN NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India, in a big boost for tourism sector, has approved 40 Projects worth Rs. 3295.76 Crore for development of lesser-known Tourism sites in 23 States, across the country. The initiative aims to ease pressure on high-traffic sites and promote a more balanced distribution of tourists across the country. By focusing on lesser-known destinations, the Ministry hopes to enhance the overall tourism experience, boost local economies, and ensure sustainable growth in the tourism sector through a strategic approach to new project selection.

Government investment in the project will act as a catalyst, stimulating economic growth and creating jobs. By leveraging private sector expertise and capital at destinations,  the States can enhance public infrastructure, improve local amenities, and attract more tourists, ultimately boosting the regional economy and fostering long-term development. The Ministry is  also  emphasising  for community-based tourism that empowers local populations and preserves cultural heritage. By integrating sustainable practices into tourism planning,  State  Governments  will be  able to  ensure long-term growth while safeguarding natural and cultural resources  by  adopting  best  practices. The Ministry of Tourism is also encouraging State Governments to integrate advanced technologies into their tourism projects. By adopting technology, States can streamline operations, optimize tourist flow, and provide sustainable, innovative solutions for growth in the sector.

Background

Under the Special Assistance to States/Union Territories for Capital Investment (SASCIScheme of Department of Expenditure, M/o Finance, the operational guidelines for Development of Iconic Tourist Centres to Global Scale were issued by the Ministry of Tourism.  The aim of this scheme is to infuse long term interest free loans for a period of 50 years to States for comprehensively develop iconic tourist centers in the country, branding, and marketing them at global scale. By infusing capital  investment  in the form  of projects,  the  scheme further envisages growth of local  economy  and creation of  employment opportunities through sustainable tourism projects. The States have  been  given  a  timeline  of  2 years  for completing  the  projects. Ministry of Tourism in line  with the  guidelines and as per the  procedure/ criteria,   shortlisted  40 projects  across  23 States for  Rs. 3295.76 Crore which have been sanctioned by   Department of  Expenditure.

List of the Approved Projects

40 Projects across 23 States

Total Cost = ₹ 3,295.76 Cr

SnStateProject NameCost(in ₹ Cr) 
 
 Andhra Pradesh1. Gandikota – Enriching the Fort and Gorge Experience77.91 
2. Akhanda Godavari: (Havelock Bridge & Pushkar Ghat), Rajamahendravaram94.44 
 Arunachal Pradesh3. Siang Adventure & Eco-Retreat, Pasighat46.48 
 Assam4. Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden, Guwahati97.12 
5. Beautification of Rang Ghar at Sivasagar94.76 
 Bihar6. Development of Matsyagandha Lake, Saharsa97.61 
7. Karamchat Eco-Tourism and Adventure Hub49.51 
 Chhattisgarh8. Development of Chitrotpala Film City95.79 
9. Development of Tribal & Cultural Convention Centre51.87 
 Goa10. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Ponda97.46 
11. Proposed Townsquare, Povorim90.74 
7.Gujarat12. Ecotourism Destination at Kerly (Mokarsagar), Porbandar99.50 
13. Tented City and Convention Centre, Dhordo51.56 
 Jharkhand14. Eco-Tourism Development of Tilaiyya, Koderma34.87 
 Karnataka15. Ecotourism & Cultural Hub at Roerich and Devika Rani Estate Tataguni, Bengaluru99.17 
16. Development of Savadatti Yallammagudda, Belgavi100.0 
 Kerala17. Ashtamudi Biodiversity and Eco-recreational Hub, Kollam59.71 
18. Sargaalaya: Global Gateway to Malabar’s Cultural Crucible95.34 
 Madhya Pradesh19. Orchha A Medieval Splendour99.92 
20. International Convention Centre for MICE in Bhopal99.38 
 Maharashtra21. Ex-INS Guldar Underwater Museum, Artificial Reef, and Submarine Tourism, Sindhudurg46.91 
22. Development of “RAM-KAL PATH” at Nashik99.14 
 Manipur23. Loktak Lake Experience89.48 
 Meghalaya24. MICE Infrastructure at Mawkhanu, Shillong99.27 
25. Re-development of Umiam Lake, Shillong99.27 
15.Odisha26. Development of Hirakud99.90 
27. Development of Satkosia99.99 
 Punjab28. Development of Heritage Street, SBS Nagar53.45 
 Rajasthan29. Development at Amber-Nahargarh and surrounding Area, Jaipur49.31 
30. Development at Jal Mahal, Jaipur96.61 
 Sikkim31. Skywalk, Bhaleydhunga, Yangang, Namchi97.37 
32. Border Experience, Nathula68.19 
19.Tamil Nadu33. Nandavanam Heritage Park at Mamallapuram       99.67 
34. Garden of flowers at Devala, Ooty70.23 
 Telangana35. Ramappa Region Sustainable Tourism Circuit73.74 
36. Somasilla Wellness & Spiritual Retreat Nallamala68.10 
21.Tripura37. 51 Shakti Peethas Park at Banduar, Gomati     97.70 
 Uttar Pradesh38. Development of Bateshwar, District- Agra74.05 
39. Integrated Buddhist Tourism Development, Shrawasti80.24 
 Uttarakhand40. Iconic City Rishikesh: Rafting Base Station

Related Post

NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP stages walkout in Delhi Assembly over financial irregularities, pollution & public interest issues

Dec 4, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi’s AQI shows slight improvement; AQI moves to ‘poor’ category

Dec 3, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi assures Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin of support amid flood crisis

Dec 3, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ VARIETY/ TRAVEL

Tourism Ministry approves 40 Projects for Development of lesser-known Tourism sites in 23 States

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi meets Foreign Minister of Kuwait

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

South Korea के विपक्षी सांसदों ने मार्शल लॉ के फैसले के बाद राष्ट्रपति यूं सुक येओल पर महाभियोग प्रस्‍ताव पेश किया

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं ने पंजाब के पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सुखबीर सिंह बादल पर हमले की निंदा की।

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment