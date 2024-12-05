Tourism Ministry approves 40 Projects for Development of lesser-known Tourism sites in 23 States

MAN NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India, in a big boost for tourism sector, has approved 40 Projects worth Rs. 3295.76 Crore for development of lesser-known Tourism sites in 23 States, across the country. The initiative aims to ease pressure on high-traffic sites and promote a more balanced distribution of tourists across the country. By focusing on lesser-known destinations, the Ministry hopes to enhance the overall tourism experience, boost local economies, and ensure sustainable growth in the tourism sector through a strategic approach to new project selection.

Government investment in the project will act as a catalyst, stimulating economic growth and creating jobs. By leveraging private sector expertise and capital at destinations, the States can enhance public infrastructure, improve local amenities, and attract more tourists, ultimately boosting the regional economy and fostering long-term development. The Ministry is also emphasising for community-based tourism that empowers local populations and preserves cultural heritage. By integrating sustainable practices into tourism planning, State Governments will be able to ensure long-term growth while safeguarding natural and cultural resources by adopting best practices. The Ministry of Tourism is also encouraging State Governments to integrate advanced technologies into their tourism projects. By adopting technology, States can streamline operations, optimize tourist flow, and provide sustainable, innovative solutions for growth in the sector.

Background

Under the Special Assistance to States/Union Territories for Capital Investment (SASCI) Scheme of Department of Expenditure, M/o Finance, the operational guidelines for Development of Iconic Tourist Centres to Global Scale were issued by the Ministry of Tourism. The aim of this scheme is to infuse long term interest free loans for a period of 50 years to States for comprehensively develop iconic tourist centers in the country, branding, and marketing them at global scale. By infusing capital investment in the form of projects, the scheme further envisages growth of local economy and creation of employment opportunities through sustainable tourism projects. The States have been given a timeline of 2 years for completing the projects. Ministry of Tourism in line with the guidelines and as per the procedure/ criteria, shortlisted 40 projects across 23 States for Rs. 3295.76 Crore which have been sanctioned by Department of Expenditure.

List of the Approved Projects

40 Projects across 23 States

Total Cost = ₹ 3,295.76 Cr

Sn State Project Name Cost(in ₹ Cr) Andhra Pradesh 1. Gandikota – Enriching the Fort and Gorge Experience 77.91 2. Akhanda Godavari: (Havelock Bridge & Pushkar Ghat), Rajamahendravaram 94.44 Arunachal Pradesh 3. Siang Adventure & Eco-Retreat, Pasighat 46.48 Assam 4. Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden, Guwahati 97.12 5. Beautification of Rang Ghar at Sivasagar 94.76 Bihar 6. Development of Matsyagandha Lake, Saharsa 97.61 7. Karamchat Eco-Tourism and Adventure Hub 49.51 Chhattisgarh 8. Development of Chitrotpala Film City 95.79 9. Development of Tribal & Cultural Convention Centre 51.87 Goa 10. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Ponda 97.46 11. Proposed Townsquare, Povorim 90.74 7. Gujarat 12. Ecotourism Destination at Kerly (Mokarsagar), Porbandar 99.50 13. Tented City and Convention Centre, Dhordo 51.56 Jharkhand 14. Eco-Tourism Development of Tilaiyya, Koderma 34.87 Karnataka 15. Ecotourism & Cultural Hub at Roerich and Devika Rani Estate Tataguni, Bengaluru 99.17 16. Development of Savadatti Yallammagudda, Belgavi 100.0 Kerala 17. Ashtamudi Biodiversity and Eco-recreational Hub, Kollam 59.71 18. Sargaalaya: Global Gateway to Malabar’s Cultural Crucible 95.34 Madhya Pradesh 19. Orchha A Medieval Splendour 99.92 20. International Convention Centre for MICE in Bhopal 99.38 Maharashtra 21. Ex-INS Guldar Underwater Museum, Artificial Reef, and Submarine Tourism, Sindhudurg 46.91 22. Development of “RAM-KAL PATH” at Nashik 99.14 Manipur 23. Loktak Lake Experience 89.48 Meghalaya 24. MICE Infrastructure at Mawkhanu, Shillong 99.27 25. Re-development of Umiam Lake, Shillong 99.27 15. Odisha 26. Development of Hirakud 99.90 27. Development of Satkosia 99.99 Punjab 28. Development of Heritage Street, SBS Nagar 53.45 Rajasthan 29. Development at Amber-Nahargarh and surrounding Area, Jaipur 49.31 30. Development at Jal Mahal, Jaipur 96.61 Sikkim 31. Skywalk, Bhaleydhunga, Yangang, Namchi 97.37 32. Border Experience, Nathula 68.19 19. Tamil Nadu 33. Nandavanam Heritage Park at Mamallapuram 99.67 34. Garden of flowers at Devala, Ooty 70.23 Telangana 35. Ramappa Region Sustainable Tourism Circuit 73.74 36. Somasilla Wellness & Spiritual Retreat Nallamala 68.10 21. Tripura 37. 51 Shakti Peethas Park at Banduar, Gomati 97.70 Uttar Pradesh 38. Development of Bateshwar, District- Agra 74.05 39. Integrated Buddhist Tourism Development, Shrawasti 80.24 Uttarakhand 40. Iconic City Rishikesh: Rafting Base Station