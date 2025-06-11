Delhi Police ASI Caught Taking Bribe

By Inder Vashisth

Corruption within the Delhi Police continues unabated. The Vigilance Unit of Delhi Police has arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sushil Sharma of Govindpuri Police Station and a female accomplice while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a complainant. The arrested woman runs a tea stall outside the police station and acted as a conduit for bribe collection on behalf of the ASI.

Despite the arrest, no departmental action such as the suspension of ASI Sushil Sharma or the removal of the SHO of Govindpuri Police Station has been taken so far.

₹10,000 Demanded to Remove Names from FIR

The case revolves around a scuffle between two families, in which members of the complainant’s family were named in an FIR lodged by the opposing party. To have their names removed from the FIR, ASI Sushil Sharma allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹10,000. The complainant, a daily wage labourer, initially paid ₹5,000 but was distressed when the ASI insisted on the remaining amount. He then approached the Vigilance Unit with a formal complaint.

Bribe Collected Through Tea Stall Owner

On June 10, acting on ASI Sushil Sharma’s instructions, the complainant handed over the bribe amount to the woman running the tea stall. As soon as the woman passed the money to ASI Sharma inside the police station, the Vigilance team monitoring the operation intervened and arrested both the ASI and the tea vendor. The bribe amount was recovered from the ASI’s pocket.

ASI Sushil Sharma had joined the Delhi Police in 1990 and had been posted at Govindpuri Police Station for the past two years. Both the ASI and his accomplice have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the court.