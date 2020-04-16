Latest News

US to halt funding to WHO over coronavirus
COVID 19: death toll rises to 1,26,681
4,86,622 people recovered from coronavirus
All passenger train services fully cancelled across the nation till 3rd May
Death toll rises to 377 in India
Centre notifies new guidelines of extension of lockdown till 3rd May

Centre tells states to take all necessary steps to contain COVID-19

AMN

The Centre and state governments across the nation have stepped up efforts in the fight against COVID-19. Steps have also been taken to ensure testing and quarantine facilities. Measures have alos been taken to provide all essential commidities during the national lockdown. In Bihar government has launched door to door screening today in eight thousand villages in 4 districts today to detect COVID-19 cases.

Principal Secretary of the state Health Department Sanjay Kumar said that this is being undertaken to contain the infection. Mr.Kumar said villages where people have come from foreign countries between 1st March to 23rd March will be screened. The screening will be completed on April 24. The survey is being done on the lines of pulse polio immunization campaign.

A two member team along with questionnaires will meet over 200 persons every day and collect data regarding Corona. During screening if any suspected person is detected then they will be sent for further health check-up. Door to door screening is already being done within 3 kilometer radius of places where positive cases have been found of Siwan,Begusarai,Nawada and Nalanda districts.

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

