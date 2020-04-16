Centre tells states to take all necessary steps to contain COVID-19

AMN

The Centre and state governments across the nation have stepped up efforts in the fight against COVID-19. Steps have also been taken to ensure testing and quarantine facilities. Measures have alos been taken to provide all essential commidities during the national lockdown. In Bihar government has launched door to door screening today in eight thousand villages in 4 districts today to detect COVID-19 cases.

Principal Secretary of the state Health Department Sanjay Kumar said that this is being undertaken to contain the infection. Mr.Kumar said villages where people have come from foreign countries between 1st March to 23rd March will be screened. The screening will be completed on April 24. The survey is being done on the lines of pulse polio immunization campaign.

A two member team along with questionnaires will meet over 200 persons every day and collect data regarding Corona. During screening if any suspected person is detected then they will be sent for further health check-up. Door to door screening is already being done within 3 kilometer radius of places where positive cases have been found of Siwan,Begusarai,Nawada and Nalanda districts.