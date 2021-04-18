Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States

WEB DESK

Health Ministry today said that 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption, PSA oxygen plants have been sanctioned by Government of India for installation in public health facilities in all States and these will augment medical oxygen capacity by over 154 Metric Tonnes.

In a tweet, the Ministry said, out of 162 PSA plants sanctioned by the Centre, 33 have already been installed, five in Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three each in Chandigarh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The Health Ministry said, States have appreciated the installation of PSA Oxygen plants in their public health facilities. It said, in addition to 162 plants already sanctioned, they have requested Government of India for more than 100 such additional plants which are also being sanctioned. Out of 162 PSA Oxygen plants, 33 have been installed.

By end of this month, 59 will be installed and by end of next month 80 will be installed. The Ministry said, entire cost of 162 PSA Oxygen plants amounting to over 201 crore rupees has been borne by the Central Government.