Chemical and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has said that after a detailed review of rising number of cases of Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23,680 additional vials of Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States and UTs today.

In a tweet, Mr Gowda said, the Allocation has been made based on total number of patients which is approximately 8,848 across the country.