Centre notifies 3,566 posts suitable for persons with disabilities

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has notified 3 thousand 566 posts in the Central Government establishments as suitable for persons with benchmark disabilities under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in a statement said that these posts include one thousand 46 in Group A, 515 in Group B, one thousand 724 in Group C and 281 in Group D posts.

Posts have also been identified suitable for new categories of persons with disabilities such as dwarfism, acid attack victims, muscular dystrophy, autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, specific learning disability, mental illness and multiple disability have been added. This list is not an exhaustive one and Central Ministries, Departments, Autonomous Bodies and Public Sector Undertakings may further supplement. This notification will broaden the scope for employment for persons with benchmark disabilities in Government establishments.