Centre directs States to prevent dumping of dead bodies in Ganga and ensure dignified cremation

AMN / WEB DESK

Centre has directed states to prevent dumping of dead bodies in Ganga and focus on their safe disposal and providing support for ensuring dignified cremation. Secretary, Jal Shakti Ministry, Pankaj Kumar said, stopping dumping of bodies as well as their safe disposal and protection of water quality has to be attended to on war footing. On Saturday, the Secretary reviewed the position and action taken in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where the States appraised the latest position and further action points were decided.

The Secretary highlighted the instructions already given and wanted expeditious action and also underscored the need to give equal attention to such incidents in urban as well as rural areas along Ganga and other rivers. He said that after knowing the progress from states, CWC, CPCB and State Pollution Control Boards would also be giving their feedback and action plans.