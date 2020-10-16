Centre deputes high-level teams in 5 states to check spike in COVID cases

WEB DESK

The Centre has deputed high-level teams to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal in view of surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases in these state in the recent days.

Each team comprises of a Joint Secretary, one public health expert to look after the public health aspects and one clinician to look after infection prevention practices and clinical management protocol being followed by the State.

Union Health Ministry said, the teams will support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central teams will also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

As an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various State and UT for COVID management, the Central Government has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various States/UTs.

These teams interact with the State/UT authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.