Centre asks States to set up more private centres before vaccination of all above 18 years begins

Centre has advised States and Union Territories to register additional private COVID Vaccination Centres in mission mode for the 3rd phase of vaccination which will commence from 1st May. It has asked them to engage with private hospitals, hospital of industrial establishment and industry Associations. The States were also advised to coordinate with designated appropriate Authority for applications and their processing and monitoring of pendency of registration.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr R S Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to combat COVID-19 chaired a high-level meeting yesterday to guide the States and UTs on effective implementation of the 3rd phase of Vaccination. The States have been asked to monitor number of hospitals that have procured vaccines and have declared stocks and prices on COWIN. They have been asked to publicize about facility of only online registration’ for age groups 18 to 45 year.

During the meeting, States were advised to coordinate with law-and-order authorities for effective crowd management at COVID Vaccination Centres. Dr Sharma noted that the CoWIN platform has now stabilized and is working at scale flawlessly. It is equipped to handle the complexities of the new phase of vaccination starting from 1st May. He highlighted the importance of uploading correct and timely data by States and UTs. He said, any incorrect data will compromise the integrity of the entire system.

The Secretary also reviewed their augmentation plans to strengthen the existing hospital and clinical treatment infrastructure for COVID patients. During the meeting, States were advised to review their existing hospital and other COVID treatment infrastructure in light of the daily new case and daily fatality.

The States were also advised to maintain a real-time record for available beds and make it easily accessible to general public. They have been asked to expand designated COVID-19 care facilities for isolation of asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients. They have also been asked to provide tele-medicine facilities for patients who are isolated at home. The States and UTs have been advised to ensure adequate availability of oxygen, ventilators and intensive care under trained doctors.

