Centre allocates Rs 3,323 cr grant to Odisha under Jal Jeevan Mission

AMN

The Centre has allocated 3,323 crore rupees grant to Odisha under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the current financial year to provide tap water supply to every households. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has assured full assistance to the State for making provision of tap water supply in every rural household.

In his letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Mr. Shekhawat emphasized that the work of providing tap water connections should start in all the villages so that the State can provide tap water supply to every household by March, 2024.

At the time of the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission on 15th August, 2019, only three lakh 10 thousand households had tap water connections in the state. The Ministry said, now it has increased to around 23 lakh households in the State. In 2021-22, Odisha has planned to provide tap water connections to over 21 lakh households.