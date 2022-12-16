Centre agrees to withdraw 86 cases related to farmers’ agitation

AMN/ WEB DESK

The centre has agreed to withdraw 86 cases related to farmers’ agitation. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, Union Home Ministry has concurred with withdrawal of these cases. He further said, the Ministry of Railways has also issued directions to withdraw all cases registered by Railway Protection Force during the farmers’ agitation. On Minimum Support Price to farmers, the Minister informed that the Government has constituted a Committee in July this year to promote natural farming, to make MSP more effective and transparent and to change crop pattern keeping in mind the changing needs of the country. He said, the meetings of the Committee are being held on a regular basis.