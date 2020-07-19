Central team reaches Bihar to assess Covid-19 situation in state

AMN

A central team today reached Patna,Bihar to assess Covid-19 situation in the state. The three-member team led by Joint Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Ministry Lav Agarwal will review the existing situation and provide necessary support and guidance to the health authorities in the state. Other members of the team are National Centre for Disease Control Director Dr SK Singh and Associate Professor at AIIMS New Delhi Niraj Nischal.

The central team will hold discussions with top health officials of the state government and Chief Secretary. Health Minister Mangal Pandey will also take part in the meeting. Mr.Pandey said discussion on testing, containment zones and hotspot will also be held .

The team will also visit Gaya to assess the spike in the number of Corona cases.

With 1,667 fresh patients, the total Corona cases in the state has gone up to 24,967. 3,581 positive cases were reported from Patna followed by 1,532 in Bhagalpur and 1094 in Siwan. 15,771 patients have recovered so far, while 9,018 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Recovery rate in Bihar stands at 63 percent.