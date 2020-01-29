Central govt wants better coordination with states: Amit Shah

AMN / RAIPUR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Central government always wants to maintain better coordination with all states. Addressing the 22nd meeting of the Central Zonal Council at Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Mr. Shah assured that Centre will extend support to states on all the fronts for their betterment. He said, Centre is trying to resolve all issues with various states as per the spirit of the constitution.

Union Home Minister chaired the meeting of the Central Zonal Council, a forum for the Centre and states to exchange ideas on multiple issues including security and infrastructure. He exhorted the member states to resolve the issues relating to forest clearance and provide brick-&-mortar banking facilities within a 5 km radius in each village – particularly in Maoist affected areas. Mr. Shah also assured resolution to the problem relating to storage losses and Out Turn Ratio in case of rice.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and various Ministers from these States.

During the meeting, issues related to security, law and order, infrastructure-related matters along with various issues between the centre and member states and inter-state disputes were discussed.

During his visit to Raipur, Mr Shah also addressed the BJP leaders and intellectuals in a programme held at state BJP headquarter.