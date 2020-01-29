FreeCurrencyRates.com

29 Jan 2020
New Delhi issues strong demarche to Islamabad over abduction of a Hindu girl

AMN

India Tuesday summoned a senior official from the Pakistan High Commission and issued a strong demarche over abduction of a Hindu girl in Sindh province.

Sources in External Affairs Ministry said India also asked the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and take urgent action for protecting and promoting the security, safety and welfare of its citizens including the minority Hindu community.

It asked Pakistan to take immediate measures to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of such heinous acts to justice. India also made a demarche regarding desecration of Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in Tharparkar Sindh province

