Jharkhand: 7 new ministers inducted in Hemant Soren cabinet

AMN / RANCHI

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu today administered the oath of office and secrecy to seven new Cabinet ministers in the Hemant Soren led coalition government at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi this afternoon.

JMM Legislators Champai Soren, Haji Hussain Ansari, Jagarnath Mahto, Mrs. Joba Manjhi, Mithilesh Kumar Thakur and Congress legislators Banna Gupta and Badal, are the seven new Cabinet ministers.

Hemant Soren had taken oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 29th last year. The state cabinet expansion had been due since a month. Congress State President Dr Rameshwar Oraon and former Assembly Speaker Alamgir Alam from Congress party and RJD legislator Satyanand Bhokta were other three to take oath as Cabinet ministers in the swearing-in ceremony held in Ranchi in last December.

JMM-RJD-Congress party went for a grand-alliance prior to the assembly elections held in the month of November-December in 2019. The grand-alliance had bagged 47 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand.