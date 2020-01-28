FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jan 2020 05:46:46      انڈین آواز
Ad

Jharkhand: 7 new ministers inducted in Hemant Soren cabinet

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / RANCHI

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu today administered the oath of office and secrecy to seven new Cabinet ministers in the Hemant Soren led coalition government at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi this afternoon.

JMM Legislators Champai Soren, Haji Hussain Ansari, Jagarnath Mahto, Mrs. Joba Manjhi, Mithilesh Kumar Thakur and Congress legislators Banna Gupta and Badal, are the seven new Cabinet ministers.

Hemant Soren had taken oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 29th last year. The state cabinet expansion had been due since a month. Congress State President Dr Rameshwar Oraon and former Assembly Speaker Alamgir Alam from Congress party and RJD legislator Satyanand Bhokta were other three to take oath as Cabinet ministers in the swearing-in ceremony held in Ranchi in last December.

JMM-RJD-Congress party went for a grand-alliance prior to the assembly elections held in the month of November-December in 2019. The grand-alliance had bagged 47 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Chirag Shetty, Adcocks take Pune to 2nd consecutive win at PBL 2020

HSB / Lucknow Thailand Open men’s doubles champion Chirag Shetty played a pivotal role alongside world ch ...

Awadhe Warriors look for their first home win at PBL 2020

HSB / AMN / Lucknow The Awadhe Warriors will look to bounce back to form when they take on the Mumbai Rocke ...

Table Tennis: Setback for Gujarat as Trisha’s heroics put Assam on top

AMN / Hyderabad Reigning women champions Bengal A did not need a second invitation as they held sway in Gr ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. T ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!