2 lakh 19 thousand patients recover in last 24 hours
“Will Stop Counting Of Votes…”: Madras High Court slams Election Commission
EC ‘most responsible’ for Covid-19 surge, officials should be booked for murder: Madras HC
Germany, EU, US ready to help for India amid deadly COVID wave
PM Modi interacts with Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga
Center provides nearly 16 crore doses of Covid vaccines free of cost to States, UTs

The Union Government has provided nearly 16 crore doses of COVID vaccines to States and Union Territories free of cost so far. Of this, the total consumption of doses including wastages is over 14 crore 89 lakh.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed on Wednesday that more than one crore doses of vaccines are still available with the States and Union Territories. The Ministry has assured that more than 57 lakh vaccine doses will be provided to States and Union Territories within the next three days.

On the alleged shortage of vaccines in Maharashtra, the Ministry has clarified that over one crore 58 thousand doses of vaccines have been received by Maharashtra so far. Of this, the total consumption including wastage was over one crore 53 lakh. The Ministry said, a total of five lakh six thousand 319 vaccine doses are still available with the State. It added that five lakh doses of vaccine will be delivered in the next three days.

The Health Ministry has said, vaccination is a crucial pillar in the fight against the coronavirus and the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination will be implemented from the 1st of May. The Ministry has informed that over 12 lakh 92 thousand doses of vaccines are available in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar wherein 9 lakh 41 thousand doses are left.

Boxing; Asian Championships shifted to Dubai, to be held from May21-June 1

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Asian Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month wi ...

Sachin wins, India finishes with 11 medals including 8-gold at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 24 April: Young pugilist Sachin came up with a flawless performance to win th ...

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

