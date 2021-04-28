Center provides nearly 16 crore doses of Covid vaccines free of cost to States, UTs

WEB DESK

The Union Government has provided nearly 16 crore doses of COVID vaccines to States and Union Territories free of cost so far. Of this, the total consumption of doses including wastages is over 14 crore 89 lakh.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed on Wednesday that more than one crore doses of vaccines are still available with the States and Union Territories. The Ministry has assured that more than 57 lakh vaccine doses will be provided to States and Union Territories within the next three days.

On the alleged shortage of vaccines in Maharashtra, the Ministry has clarified that over one crore 58 thousand doses of vaccines have been received by Maharashtra so far. Of this, the total consumption including wastage was over one crore 53 lakh. The Ministry said, a total of five lakh six thousand 319 vaccine doses are still available with the State. It added that five lakh doses of vaccine will be delivered in the next three days.

The Health Ministry has said, vaccination is a crucial pillar in the fight against the coronavirus and the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination will be implemented from the 1st of May. The Ministry has informed that over 12 lakh 92 thousand doses of vaccines are available in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar wherein 9 lakh 41 thousand doses are left.