Census exercise to begin from April 1

Enumerators will seek info of mobile number, info related to toilets, TV, Internet, vehicles owned

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The census for 2021 will begin on 1st of April this year and will end on 30th of September. Enumerators of the census will seek the information of mobile number of the head of the family, information related to toilets, TV, Internet, vehicles owned, source of drinking water besides asking other questions during the house listing phase of the exercise.

10 years ago Census of India was solely conducted through paper forms while Census India2021 is all set to be carried out digitally.

In a notification, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner said, census officers have been directed to ask as many as 31 questions to collect information from every household during the house listing and housing census exercise .

The notification, however, made it clear that the mobile number will be sought only for census-related communications and not for any other purpose.

The other information that will be sought from every household includes whether the family owns a telephone, mobile phone, smartphone, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, moped, car or jeep or van, radio or transistor, laptop or computer.

Questions related to main source of lighting, whether the family has access to a toilet, waste water outlet, availability of kitchen and LPG or PNG connection and main fuel used for cooking will also be asked by the enumerators. The 2021 census will be conducted through a mobile phone application, moving away from the traditional pen and paper.

http://www.censusindia.gov.in/2021-Census/2021-circulars.html