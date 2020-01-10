FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jan 2020 01:01:21      انڈین آواز
Ad

Census exercise to begin from April 1

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Enumerators will seek info of mobile number, info related to toilets, TV, Internet, vehicles owned

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The census for 2021 will begin on 1st of April this year and will end on 30th of September. Enumerators of the census will seek the information of mobile number of the head of the family, information related to toilets, TV, Internet, vehicles owned, source of drinking water besides asking other questions during the house listing phase of the exercise.

10 years ago Census of India was solely conducted through paper forms while Census India2021 is all set to be carried out digitally.

In a notification, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner said, census officers have been directed to ask as many as 31 questions to collect information from every household during the house listing and housing census exercise .

The notification, however, made it clear that the mobile number will be sought only for census-related communications and not for any other purpose.

The other information that will be sought from every household includes whether the family owns a telephone, mobile phone, smartphone, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, moped, car or jeep or van, radio or transistor, laptop or computer.

Questions related to main source of lighting, whether the family has access to a toilet, waste water outlet, availability of kitchen and LPG or PNG connection and main fuel used for cooking will also be asked by the enumerators. The 2021 census will be conducted through a mobile phone application, moving away from the traditional pen and paper.

http://www.censusindia.gov.in/2021-Census/2021-circulars.html

Census exercise to begin from April 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

A Day Of Gains For Hero Motosports Tem Rally

Al Ula, Saudi Arabia Brushing off the set back from Stage 3, Hero MotoSports Team Rally started stage 4 wit ...

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, H S Prannoy advance to second round of Malaysia Masters Badminton tournament

H S Prannoy stunned world number 10 Kanta Tsuneyama while ace Indian women shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwa ...

Army’s Srinu Bugatha, Olympian Sudha Singh to headline Indian challenge at Tata Mumbai Marathon

HSB/Mumbai Army’s Srinu Bugatha and Olympian Sudha Singh will headline the Indian challenge in the men's ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

WEB DESK Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak (on life of an acid attack survivor) has been exempted from tax i ...

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!