FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jan 2020 01:01:27      انڈین آواز
Ad

More unemployed people are committing suicide than farmers: Reports

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In 2017-18 more unemployed committed suicide 18 than farmers

Special Correspondent / NEW DELHI

National Crime Record Bureau’s NCRB latest data has highlighted the growing tendency of suicide among unemployed people. In fact the data revealed that the number of unemployed who committed suicide in 2018 exceeded the number of farmers who end their lives-a trend that has reversed in just the past 2 years.

A total of 12,936 unemployed committed suicide in 2018, representing 9.6% of total suicides, as compared to 10,349 by farmers which made for 7.7% of total suicides in same year. National Crime Record Bureau’s latest data revealed total suicides in the country had risen 3.6% in 2018 to 1,34,516 from 1,29,887 in 2017.

Suicides by the unemployed made up for 9.4% (12,241) of the total suicides in 2017, whereas the farming sector suicides accounted for 8.2% (10,655). In 2016, suicides in farming sector were 8.7% (11,379) of total 1,31,008. This was more than unemployed suicides, which made up 8.5% (11,173) of the total.

In 2015, unemployed accounted for 8.2% (10,912) of total suicides, while farming suicides were 9.4% (12,602) of 1,33,623 suicides committed. Back in 2014, as per the government records the unemployed accounted for 7.5% of the total suicides and the agrararian suicides were 4.3% of the total.

More than 82 per cent in the unemployed suicides category were male victims. Majority of suicides committed by unemployed persons took place in Kerala (1,585) followed by Tamil Nadu (1,579), Maharashtra (1,260), Karnataka (1,094) and Uttar Pradesh (902).

Of the total suicides in farming sector 5,763 were farmers/cultivators and 4,586 were agricultural labourers. Among the farmer/cultivator suicides, 5,457 were male and 306 were female in 2018. Among agricultural labourers, 4,071 were male and 515 female.

Maharashtra saw most deaths (34.7%) followed by Karnataka (23.2%), Telangana (8.8%), Andhra Pradesh (6.4%) and Madhya Pradesh (6.3%). West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Goa and Chandigarh reported “zero” agricultural related suicides. West Bengal and Odisha had also reported zero agricultural deaths in 2017.

The report also revealed the economic status of the victims. Over 66% of suicide victims had annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh. And, 29.1% (39,080 of 1,34,516 victims) of suicide victims belonged to annual income group of Rs 1 lakh and above to less than Rs 5 lakh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

A Day Of Gains For Hero Motosports Tem Rally

Al Ula, Saudi Arabia Brushing off the set back from Stage 3, Hero MotoSports Team Rally started stage 4 wit ...

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, H S Prannoy advance to second round of Malaysia Masters Badminton tournament

H S Prannoy stunned world number 10 Kanta Tsuneyama while ace Indian women shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwa ...

Army’s Srinu Bugatha, Olympian Sudha Singh to headline Indian challenge at Tata Mumbai Marathon

HSB/Mumbai Army’s Srinu Bugatha and Olympian Sudha Singh will headline the Indian challenge in the men's ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

WEB DESK Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak (on life of an acid attack survivor) has been exempted from tax i ...

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!