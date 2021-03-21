CEC Sunil Arora felicitates winners of Sansadratna Awards

12 MPs receive Sansadratna Awards at CCI Delhi at a glittering function

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said that “democracy is not a cataclysmic period exercise but it is government by the people. He said that it is a ‘continual participative operation’

Sunil Arora was speaking at a function after felicitating 12 MPs for their best performance in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the 16h and 17th ongoing parliament session on Saturday (March 20).

This was the 11th edition of the Sansadratna Awards which is being held annually buy a Chennai based NGO Prime point foundation whose umbrella organizations Sansadratna Awards and the digital E Magazine PreSense select best performing parliaments through a high-level jury and the PRSI , a wing of the Lok Sabha.

“ Democracy is government by the people”, he said pointing out that the little man (the voter) in his multitude castes his vote at the polls which is social audit of his parliament party choice of this proxy.

“Although the full flower of participative government rarely blossoms, the minimum credential of popular government is an appeal to the people after every term for a renewal of confidence”, he said adding “so we have adult franchise and general elections as constitutional compulsions… it needs little argument to hold that the heart of the parliamentary system is free and fair elections periodically held, based on adult franchise, although social and economic democracy may demand much more “.

Twelve parliamentarians, including the chairman of a parliamentary standing committee on agriculture were honoured with the Sansad ratna awards at the constitution club of India for their best performance in parliament during the year 2-019-20 in the 17th Lok Sabha in the 11th edition, held for the first time in the capital. All previous editions were held in Chennai in the spacious campus of IIT with the premiers institutions collaboration.

The Sansadratna awards is the brain child of Mr. K Srinivasan , founder of the prime point foundation and founder of the sansadratna awards which was inspired by a thought passed on to him by the late president Dr a p j Abdul kalam that a civil society must honor hard working and best performing politicians. This years Mahasansad Ratna Awards, that is if an MP scores more than a hattrick of awards, went to veteran BJP MP Bharthruhari Mahtab , Ms. Supriya Sule (NCP) (absent) and Mr Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena). This award is presented once in five years.

A departmentally related standing committee on agriculture received the Sansadratna Award 2020 as the best performing committee for the year 2019-20 in the 17th Lok Sabha . The award was supported by the number of sittings. Mr. P C Gaddi Gouda (BJP, Bagalkot, Karnataka ) Chairman of the committee received the award.

The working president of Sansadratna Awards, MS Priyadarshini Rahul Bhandari, an advocate of supreme court, acted as the MC and was responsible for the entire organization of the event at the capital.