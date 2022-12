AMN / NEW DELHI

CBSE today released the date sheet for Class X and XII Board Exams 2023. Class 10th and 12th exams will begin from 15th February next year. The detailed board sheet is available at the official CBSE website – cbse.gov.in

CBSE said that competitive examinations including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet for Class XII.

https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//Date_Sheet_Session_2022_23_29122022.pdf