CBI to probe alleged irregularities in procurement of DTC buses

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has cleared a proposal to forward to the CBI a complaint over alleged corruption in the procurement of one thousand low-floor buses by the DTC.

Official sources confirmed it saying a complaint was received by the LG Secretariat in the matter of alleged gross irregularities in the procurement of low-floor buses.

In June this year, a complaint was made to the LG that the appointment of the Delhi Transport Minister as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation was done in a premeditated manner.

It was also alleged that the appointment was done with an aim to facilitate wrongdoing.

The complaint was forwarded to the Chief Secretary to seek comments from the departments of the Delhi government.

In the report, the Chief Secretary had pointed out certain irregularities. Following this, the L-G has sent the complaint to CBI.