16 Feb 2022 05:30:30

CBI issues lookout notice against Former ABG Shipyard CMD, 8 others

Central Bureau of Investigation has issued lookout notices against former CMD of ABG Shipyard Rishi Agarwal and 8 others in connection with the 22,842 crore rupees bank fraud case. The move is aimed at ensuring that the accused do not leave the country while the cases pertaining to bank loan fraud are being probed.

According to CBI, a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017. In its biggest bank fraud case, the CBI had on February 12 booked ABG Shipyard Ltd and its former CMD along with others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by SBI of over 22,842 crore rupees.

