CBI conducts searches at 10 locations in Delhi NCR in connection with cyber fraud case

FILE

AMN

The Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI, today conducted searches at 10 locations in Delhi and surrounding areas in connection with cyber fraud case, involving financial frauds of around one hundred 17 crore rupees.

According to the CBI, the investigation has so far revealed that fraudsters operating from overseas use digital platforms, such as websites, WhatsApp, and Telegram to target victims in India. During the searches, the agency seized incriminating evidence, including electronic devices and financial records, from the premises of suspected individuals.