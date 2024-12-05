The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

CBI conducts searches at 10 locations in Delhi NCR in connection with cyber fraud case

Dec 4, 2024

FILE

AMN

The Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI, today conducted searches at 10 locations in Delhi and surrounding areas in connection with cyber fraud case, involving financial frauds of around one hundred 17 crore rupees.

According to the CBI, the investigation has so far revealed that fraudsters operating from overseas use digital platforms, such as websites, WhatsApp, and Telegram to target victims in India. During the searches, the agency seized incriminating evidence, including electronic devices and financial records, from the premises of suspected individuals.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt is ready for talk with farmers, says Union Minister Bhagirath Chaudhary

Dec 4, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Punjab CM condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal, lauds cops for prompt action

Dec 4, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Slight increase in rural literacy rate, informs Education Minister to RS

Dec 4, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ VARIETY/ TRAVEL

Tourism Ministry approves 40 Projects for Development of lesser-known Tourism sites in 23 States

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi meets Foreign Minister of Kuwait

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

South Korea के विपक्षी सांसदों ने मार्शल लॉ के फैसले के बाद राष्ट्रपति यूं सुक येओल पर महाभियोग प्रस्‍ताव पेश किया

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं ने पंजाब के पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सुखबीर सिंह बादल पर हमले की निंदा की।

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment