Govt is ready for talk with farmers, says Union Minister Bhagirath Chaudhary

BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait Detained From Aligarh While En Route To Attend Kisan Mahapanchayat

FILE

AMN

Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Chaudhary has said that the government is ready to talk with farmers and the doors are open for them. Talking to the media outside parliament, Mr Chaudhary said, the farmers should share their problems and the government will look for ways to solve them.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was detained by the Aligarh Police on Wednesday (December 4, 2024) while on his way to Greater Noida to participate in a meeting of farmer leaders, a police official said.

The BKU’s influential spokesperson and his associates were taken to the Tappal police station in a bus after they were stopped from proceeding on the Yamuna Expressway.

on his way to attend the Kisan Mahapanchayat, which was going to be held at Gautam Buddha Nagar. Security arrangements has been tightened outside the police station, as per media reports.

As per media reports, BKU called out their workers and members to join at Zero Point in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Police on Tuesday, December 3, detained around 160 farmers who were protesting on various issues, including a fair Minimum Support Price. The arrest of the farmers came came a day after the farmers temporarily paused their march to Delhi.

Farmers protested regarding several demands. They want withdrawal of ongoing cases against the farmers. Farmers are asking for 10% allocation for the land acquired by the government for their projects.