FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Nov 2022 12:17:52      انڈین آواز

CBDT releases draft Common Income Tax Return Form for public consultation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By ADITYA RAJ DAS

CBDT has released draft Common Income Tax Return Form for public consultation. At present, taxpayers are required to furnish their Income-tax Returns in ITR-1 to ITR-7 depending upon the type of person and nature of income.

Finance Ministry said in a release that the proposed draft ITR takes a relook at the return filing system in tandem with international best practices. It proposes to introduce a common ITR by merging all the existing returns of income except ITR-7.

However, the current ITR-1 and ITR-4 will continue. This will give an option to such taxpayers to file the return either in the existing form (ITR-1 or ITR-4), or the proposed common ITR, at their convenience.

The draft common ITR has been uploaded on www.incometaxindia.gov.in for inputs from stakeholders and general public.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: England beat New Zealand by 20 runs

AMN England beat New Zealand by 20 runs in Super 12 group stage match on Tuesday. Batting first England set ...

BCCI announces Indian squad for upcoming ODI, Test series against Bangladesh

AMNThe BCCI(Board of Control for Cricket in India) Selection Committee has announced the squad for the upcomin ...

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka defeats Afghanistan; India to take on Bangladesh tomorrow

AMNIndia will take on Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup Cricket tomorrow at Adelaide. The match will have a ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart