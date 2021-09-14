India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
UN to raise more than 600 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan
Tamil Nadu assembly passes Bill for medical admissions without NEET
Global crude oil prices on rise amid concerns over shut output in US
इंडियन आवाज़     14 Sep 2021 11:02:57      انڈین آواز

Case filed against Nadda for insulting national flag

AGENCIES / Muzaffarpur (Bihar)

A Local resident has been filed a case against BJP president JP Nadda for allegedly insulting the national flag while paying his respect to the mortal remains of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh in Lucknow on August 22.

Chandra Kishor Parashar, a resident of Sikandarpur, has filed the case in the Muzaffarpur chief judicial magistrate’s court.

He accused Nadda of showing disrespect to the national flag as the BJP flag was placed over the Tricolour over the mortal remains of Kalyan Singh before the cremation.

“The BJP did it deliberately … Nadda’s act was an insult to the national flag,” the petitioner said.

He also submitted some pictures in support of his petition.

The court is yet to take cognisance of the case or set the date for the hearing.

Uttar Pradesh Congress had also criticised BJP for placing the party flag over the Tricolour over the mortal remains of Singh. UP Congress spokesman Amarnath Agarwal had said that the BJP leaders always acted as if they are above the nation and incident only reflected their mindset.

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

The Indian Awaaz