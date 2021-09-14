PM Modi lays foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap University in Aligarh

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University will not only become a big center of modern education but it will be also known for defence-related studies, defence manufacturing technology and manpower development, said Prime Minister Modi.

AMN / ALIGARH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister also visited the exhibition models of the Aligarh node of upcoming Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University.

Paying rich tribute to Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the Prime Minister said, he devoted every moment of his life for the independence of India. Mr Modi said, the government is paying respect and remembering the freedom fighters who have been forgotten in history and could not get their actual place and honour. The Prime Minister said, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh also did a lot of work in the field of education. Apart from establishing educational institutions, Raja Mahendra Pratap also donated his land for Aligarh Muslim University.

Prime Minister said, today, not only the country, but the whole world is witnessing India, manufacturing defence equipment, from modern grenades and rifles to fighter aircraft, drones and warships. He said, India is shedding the image of a big defence importer of the world and acquiring a new identity of an important defence exporter of the world. The Prime Minister said, New industries are coming up to support the manufacture of defence-related products in the Aligarh Node of the Defence Corridor.

The Prime Minister said, the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government are working together for the development of the state. He lauded the Yogi government for working towards all-round development of the state. Mr Modi also pointed out that today Uttar Pradesh is emerging as an attractive destination for every small and big investor of the country and across the globe.

The Prime Minister said, the Central government is making constant efforts to give strength to the farmers with small landholdings. Many initiatives like increasing Minimum Support Price by 1.5 times, expansion of Kisan Credit Card, improvement in the insurance scheme and provision of pension of 3 thousand rupees are empowering small farmers. The Prime Minister also informed that payment of more than 1 lakh 40 thousand crore rupees has been made to the sugarcane farmers of the state. He said that the sugarcane farmers of western Uttar Pradesh will reap benefits from increasing ethanol content in petrol.