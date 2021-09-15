Top professional Golfers for Rs 40-Lakh J&K Open

Harpal Singh Bedi

Srinagar: T0p professionals of the country including Olympian Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, Jyoti Randhawa, and Kshitij Naveed Kaul will be seen in action in the Rs 40-lakh prize money J&K Open to be held at the picturesque Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) in Srinagar, from September 15 – 18,

The Pro-Am event will be held on September 19.

The tournament which will witness participation by 125 golfers (118 professionals and seven amateurs) is part of J&K Tourism’s great initiative of promoting golf tourism in the region.

The Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) is ranked among the most beautiful courses in Asia. The course designed by Robert Trent Jones II has taken full advantage of the undulating foot spurs of the Zabarwan Mountains that descend onto the shores of the famed Dal Lake. The 6445 meters course at a par of 72, offers a challenge to all levels of players. The course designer has crafted out of the natural setting a combination of aesthetic delight and golfing pleasure.

The other leading professionals in the fray include the PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar, Khalin Joshi, Viraj Madappa, and Chikkarangappa S (former winner at Royal Springs Golf Course) as well as other leading Indian players such as Aman Raj, and Manu Gandas, to name a few. The foreign challenge will be led by the Bangladeshi duo of Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Badal Hossain.

The local challenge will be led by J&K-based players including professionals such as Pawan Parihar, Fayaz Ahmed Langoo, and Raghav Wahi as well as amateurs such as Sanjeev Dugra, Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Zubair Hasan Zargar, Arsalan Rah, Adnan Rah, and Umar Yaqoob Mir.

J&K has some spectacular golf courses such as Royal Springs Golf Course (Srinagar), Pahalgam Golf Course (Lidder Valley), Gulmarg Golf Club, and Jammu Tawi Golf Course. These courses provide a mesmerizing experience to golfers.

” We’re proud to be supporting the J&K Open 2021 Presented by J&K Tourism as Golf Tourism is an integral part of our larger objective to promote tourism in J&K. The return of men’s professional golf to the Kashmir valley gives us a great opportunity to showcase J&K as an attractive golfing destination. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with the PGTI,” said Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Sarmad Hafeez, IAS

“The staging of the J&K Open 2021 Presented by J&K Tourism is another positive trend for the PGTI since the resumption of the tour in the first week of September. The tournament is in line with our long-term objective of promoting professional golf in different parts of the country in order to grow the sport further, said PGTI CEO Uttam Mundy adding We’re confident the professional golfers will have a delightful experience while competing in the divine setting of the Royal Springs Golf Course.”