PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of cyclone affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal

GST council to exempt import of relief items till 31st August
Centre approves substantial hike in salary of National Health Mission employees in J&K
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia’s Army of firing on border
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 May 2021 02:53:12      انڈین آواز

Canada: Remains of 215 children found at site of Kamloops Indian Residential School for indigenous children

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site of a former residential school for indigenous children in Canada. The children were students at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia that closed in 1978. The remains were found with the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote in a tweet that the news breaks his heart and it is a painful reminder of that dark and shameful chapter of Canada’s history. Canada’s residential school system, which forcibly separated indigenous children from their families, constituted “cultural genocide,” a six-year investigation into the now-defunct system found in 2015.

The report documented horrific physical abuse, rape, malnutrition and other atrocities suffered by many of the 150,000 children who attended the schools, typically run by Christian churches on behalf of Ottawa from the 1840s to the 1990s. It found more than 4,100 children died while attending residential school. The deaths of the 215 children buried in the grounds of what was once Canada’s largest residential school are believed to not have been included in that figure and appear to have been undocumented until the discovery. In 2008, the Canadian government had formally apologized for the system.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing: Mary Kom, Panghal and 5 others Indians to fight for gold at Asian Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 29 May Campaigner Mary Kom , defending champion Amit Panghal and five other Indian ...

Boxing :Amit Panghal, Shiv Thapa in finals, Vikas Krishan ,Varinder fail in semis

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Defending champion Amit Panghal and Olympian Shiv Thapa chalked out impressiv ...

Boxing: Mary Kom, Sakshi in Finals, Simranjit, Monika ,Jasmine lose in semis

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Veteran Mary Kom and seasoned campaigner Sakshi chalked out hard fought wins ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz