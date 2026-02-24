Campaigns gain momentum for Nepal elections

Last Updated on February 24, 2026 10:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

When the election to the House of Representatives is drawing closer, with 19 days remaining for people to decide who would lead the nation, candidates in Nepal are busy with door-to-door campaigns to attract voters to their side. Candidates and their party cadres have been aggressively involved in election publicity campaigns and educating the voters on their major election agenda, commitment and the issues mentioned in their election manifestos. The HoR election is scheduled for March 5.

Candidates and party cadres are seen visiting households with banners, trying to win voters’ trust. Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube have become influential, particularly among youth voters.