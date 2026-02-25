Pakistan: 2 Policemen killed in suicide attack

Last Updated on February 25, 2026 12:26 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

At least two policemen were killed, while another was injured in a suicide attack on Dajal checkpost in Pakistan’s Punjab’s Bhakkar district, Pak media reported.

In a statement, District Police Officer (DPO) Shehzad Rafiq Awan said that the attack occurred near the bridge connecting Punjab with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Iftar.

The incident occurred on the same day when at least seven individuals, including six cops, were killed and multiple personnel sustained injuries in a terrorist attack on a police van in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohat district.