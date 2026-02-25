Israel visit will set new goals for strategic partnership, says PM Modi

Last Updated on February 25, 2026 2:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

PM embarks on 2-day State visit to Israel: to hold wide-ranging talks with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that his visit to Israel will set new goals for strategic partnership and deepen bonds between the two countries

PM embarked on a two day State visit to Israel this morning. This is his second visit to Israel.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, will review the significant progress made in India – Israel Strategic Partnership.

They will discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people to people exchanges.

The leaders are also expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Ahead of his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hope that his two-day state visit to Israel will further consolidate the enduring bonds between the two countries.

In his departure statement ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister said it would set new goals for the Strategic Partnership and advance a shared vision for a resilient, innovative, and prosperous future for both countries.

He said that India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years.

Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said that his country and people is looking forward to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Herzog’s statement came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s departure statement wherein he mentioned that he is looking forward to his engagements with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier in a social media post on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu termed Prime Minister Modi’s arrival as a historic moment, underscoring the strength of the India-Israel alliance.

Highlighting his personal rapport with PM Modi, the Israeli PM noted their frequent exchanges and mutual visits, calling the Indian leader not just a partner but a personal friend.