Bangladesh central bank governor removed amid protests

Last Updated on February 25, 2026 10:14 pm

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

In a sudden development amid mounting protests inside the central bank, Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur stepped down on Tuesday, even as the government moved to appoint senior central banker Mostakur Rahman as his successor.

The exit comes against the backdrop of ongoing debates over accelerating reforms in Bangladesh’s fragile banking sector, which has been grappling with rising non-performing loans and governance concerns.



Mansur, who took charge with a reformist mandate, had pushed for strict oversight of weak banks, board reshuffles and tighter internal controls. He was widely seen as taking a tough line on loan restructuring and institutional discipline — measures that won him praise from reform advocates but reportedly triggered resistance within sections of the banking establishment.

Arriving at the Bangladesh Bank headquarters around noon, Mansur faced continuing protests by a section of officials. He later left office at about 2 pm after cancelling all scheduled meetings.

Addressing a press conference before his departure, Mansur described the protest as a “conspiracy” by a vested quarter. He alleged that a small group of officials was attempting to undermine discipline and recent achievements in the financial sector.

Speaking to The Daily Star over the phone, he clarified that he had not formally resigned. “There are formalities remaining. I will complete them later,” he said, adding that he left office after seeing television reports about the appointment of a new governor. “I wish success for the new government and the successor,” he added.



Finance ministry officials confirmed that the process to appoint a new governor is underway. The Financial Institutions Division (FID) has submitted a proposal to Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, who has reportedly given his consent. The proposal will now require approval from the Prime Minister before being sent to the President’s Office for issuance of a gazette notification.



FID Secretary Nazma Mobarek met the finance minister at 1:45 pm. Briefly speaking to reporters afterwards, she declined to comment, saying, “Please wait. I do not want to say anything right now. If there is anything, you will know.”



Mostakur Rahman, who is expected to take over as governor, has long been associated with the central bank’s internal operations and policy-making processes. He will face the immediate challenge of ensuring continuity in banking reforms while maintaining financial stability at a time of heightened scrutiny over the sector.