PM Modi holds talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv

Last Updated on February 25, 2026 10:22 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held one to one talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel. According to official reports the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Israel bilateral relations and discussed expanding cooperation in areas such as water management, agriculture, technology and more.

Prime Minister said in a social media post that he had an excellent meeting with Mr Netanyahu. Key areas of focus during their discussion included technology, water resource management, agriculture, cooperation in human capital development and other sectors with significant potential to expand collaboration. The Prime Minister said they also held an in-depth conversation on major developments in the region.

Addressing the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, in Jerusalem, Mr Modi said it is a privilege and an honour to stand before the distinguished House. He extended the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and the message of friendship, respect and partnership to the gathering. He said he had always felt drawn to Israel as he was born on the same day that India formally recognised Israel, 17th September 1950.

Prime Minister Modi offered condolences for the lives lost during the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on 7th October. He said Indians feel their pain and share their grief. He added that India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond.

The Prime Minister said no cause can justify the murder of civilians and nothing can justify terrorism. He said India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. He mentioned the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. He said India has a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards. He added that terrorism aims to destabilise society, to block development and to erode trust. He emphasised that countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. The Prime Minister stressed that this is why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability.

Mr Modi said there is great admiration in India for Israel’s resolve, courage and achievements. He added that Jewish communities have lived in India without fear of persecution or discrimination. He said they have preserved their faith and participated fully in society. He said this is a source of pride for India.

Addressing the Knesset, the Israeli Prime Minister called Mr Modi a dear friend, saying he is deeply moved by the visit. He called Prime Minister Modi a great friend of Israel and a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance. Mr Netanyahu described Prime Minister Modi as not just a friend but a brother. He emphasised that trade between the two countries has doubled, cooperation has tripled, and mutual understanding has quadrupled, signalling a deepening partnership between Israel and India.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara Netanyahu, welcomed Mr. Modi at the airport. In a social media post, Mr. Modi conveyed his deep appreciation for the honour of being received by Benjamin Netanyahu and Ms. Sara Netanyahu at the airport. He added that he looked forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and achieving fruitful outcomes that would further strengthen the India-Israel friendship.

External Affairs Ministry said in a social media post that this is Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to Israel in nine years. Israel is an important partner of India across strategic and technological domains, with deep cooperation in science and technology, innovation, defence and agriculture. The relationship is anchored in mutual trust, shared priorities and a growing convergence in futuristic technologies.