Final Trade Feb 25: Markets End Little Higher; Metals, IT Cushion Losses as PSU Banks Drag

Last Updated on February 25, 2026 11:13 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Indian equity benchmark indices closed modestly higher on Wednesday after a volatile session that saw most of the intraday gains being pared in the final hours of trade. Heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries and State Bank of India exerted pressure on the benchmarks, limiting the upside even as select sectors extended gains.

The Nifty 50 settled at 25,482.50, up 57.85 points or 0.23 per cent, while the BSE Sensex edged up 50.15 points, or 0.06 per cent, to close at 82,276.07. The indices had traded higher for most of the session, supported by strength in metals and information technology stocks, but profit-booking in financials trimmed advances toward the close.

Broader markets outperformed the frontline indices, reflecting stronger participation beyond large-cap counters. The Nifty MidCap index rose 0.58 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index gained 0.96 per cent. The resilience in mid- and small-cap shares suggests sustained investor appetite for growth-oriented stocks despite caution in select blue-chip names.

Sectoral Trends

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index emerged as the top gainer, supported by buying across steel and mining stocks amid firm global commodity cues. Investors appeared encouraged by expectations of steady demand and improving pricing trends, which lifted sentiment in the metals space.

The Nifty IT index also posted gains, aided by renewed interest in technology exporters. Stability in global markets and expectations of resilient tech spending provided support to the sector. Currency movements further enhanced the appeal of IT stocks, which derive a significant portion of revenue from overseas markets.

Pharmaceutical stocks, tracked by the Nifty Pharma index, ended higher as well. Defensive buying was visible in select counters, with investors seeking relative safety amid intraday volatility in financial stocks.

In contrast, the Nifty PSU Bank index declined the most among sectoral gauges. Public sector lenders witnessed selling pressure, with State Bank of India among the key drags on the benchmarks. Analysts attributed the weakness to profit-booking after recent gains and lingering concerns around margin pressures.

Heavyweights Weigh

Shares of Reliance Industries traded lower during the session, impacting the broader indices given the company’s significant weightage. Losses in the energy-to-telecom conglomerate capped the benchmarks’ upward momentum despite positive cues from other sectors.

Market participants noted that while domestic fundamentals remain supportive, global uncertainties and stock-specific factors continue to influence near-term sentiment.

Overall, Wednesday’s trade reflected cautious optimism in domestic markets, with sector-specific momentum helping indices end in positive territory despite pressure from key heavyweight stocks.

Most active counters in terms of volume

Vodafone Idea (30.6 crore shares), Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund (13 crore shares), and Eternal (10.3 crore shares) were the most active counters in terms of volume on the NSE.

Advance-decline ratio

The advance-decline ratio remained in favour of decliners as over 2,000 stocks advanced while more than 2,100 declined on the BSE.

Seven stocks jump over 15% on BSE

SecMark Consultancy and Jindal Poly Films were among the seven stocks that jumped more than 15% on the BSE.

On the flip side, Generic Engineering Construction, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems, and GTPL Hathway were among the eight stocks that fell more than 15% on the BSE.

Some 114 stocks hit 52-week highs

NTPC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, Cummins India, IOC, JSW Steel, Lupin, Shriram Finance, and TVS Motor Company were among the 114 stocks that hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

323 stocks hit 52-week lows

As many as 323 stocks, including Suzlon Energy, IRFC, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Cyient, and Alkyl Amines Chemicals, hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

Segment Performance Outlook Large Caps Slightly Positive Cautious Mid Caps Strong Bullish bias Small Caps Very Strong High participation Metals Strongest Sector Momentum-driven IT Supportive Stable outlook Pharma Defensive Gains Safe-haven buying PSU Banks Weakest Sector Under pressure