Freebie Culture: A Threat to a Vibrant Democracy

Lalit Garg —

The tragedy of Indian democracy is that as elections approach, the spirit of public service often transforms into populist politics. Political parties have turned freebie schemes into a shortcut to electoral success. The growing tendency to secure votes by offering immediate financial benefits to voters is becoming increasingly entrenched. With assembly elections due in the coming months and political activity intensifying in states such as Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, the influence of this culture has become even more visible. Against this backdrop, the Supreme Court of India has made serious observations on the unchecked expansion of free schemes. These remarks are not merely legal in nature; they serve as a warning about the very soul of democracy.

The fundamental objective of democracy is public welfare. It is the responsibility of the state to support the poor, the marginalized, and the vulnerable. Social security programs, access to education and healthcare, and guarantees of a minimum standard of living are hallmarks of a welfare state. However, problems arise when the line between genuine public interest and electoral gain becomes blurred. There is a clear distinction between targeted support that empowers individuals and excessive generosity that fosters dependency. While some schemes promote self-reliance, others offer temporary relief that gradually cultivates a habit of dependence.

When states already struggling with revenue deficits announce free electricity, free travel, or direct cash transfers, a crucial question arises: where will the resources come from, and who will ultimately bear the cost? Fiscal discipline forms the foundation of any state’s economic health. If public coffers are depleted for short-term political advantage, long-term development inevitably suffers. Funds that should be invested in infrastructure, strengthening hospitals, improving educational quality, and generating employment are instead diverted to harvesting votes. This trend is troubling not only economically but also morally. In a democracy, the independence of the voter is paramount. If voters are indirectly influenced through financial inducements, the spirit of free and informed choice is compromised.

The Supreme Court has rightly questioned why states do not focus more on employment generation and skill development. Sustainable empowerment comes through dignified work. When individuals earn through their own skills and labor, they develop self-respect and confidence. Continuous reliance on free benefits, on the other hand, weakens the culture of effort and fosters passivity. Over time, such dependency nurtures a mindset of inertia, which is dangerous for the strength of democracy. Democracy is not merely about casting votes; it is about active and responsible citizenship.

The fairness of pre-election announcements also deserves scrutiny. When large-scale financial distributions take place during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, opposition parties view them as unfair competition. In such circumstances, the responsibility of ensuring neutrality rests with the Election Commission of India. It must ensure that no political party gains electoral advantage through indirect inducements. Violations of the Code are not minor technicalities; they represent an erosion of democratic ethics. If strict action is not taken, this tendency will deepen further in the future.

There is no denying that states have a primary duty to care for weaker sections of society. However, when revenue-deficit states spend massive sums on free schemes, the strain on the public exchequer intensifies. Ironically, funds that should be directed toward improving infrastructure, strengthening healthcare systems, enhancing educational facilities, and creating sustainable employment are diverted for short-term political gain. The real need is to empower citizens through skill development and capacity building so that benefits are lasting and transformative rather than temporary and cosmetic.

It must also be acknowledged that not every welfare measure is inherently wrong. Emergency relief during pandemics or natural disasters, and affirmative support for disadvantaged communities under the principles of social justice, are legitimate responsibilities of the state. The problem arises when an avalanche of announcements floods the electoral season without due regard for long-term fiscal consequences. Such conduct reflects a lack of ideological depth and long-term vision, where immediate gains take precedence over sustainable governance.

The strength of democracy depends not only on institutions but also on the vigilance of citizens. When voters prioritize immediate gains over long-term development, they inadvertently promote a culture that may ultimately undermine their own future. A mature electorate looks beyond promises and examines intent, financial feasibility, and long-term impact. It asks what the economic condition of the state will be in five years hence, what direction development will take, and how many employment opportunities will be created. In a democracy, the vote is not merely a right; it is also a profound responsibility.

India aspires to establish itself as a strong democracy on the global stage. We speak of becoming a “Vishwaguru,” a guiding force for the world. But if our politics remains entangled in populism, such aspirations will ring hollow. The pride of being the world’s largest democracy will be meaningful only when our policies are visionary, balanced, and sustainable. Moving beyond the culture of freebies and promoting productivity, innovation, and entrepreneurship is the true path to progress.

This is a time for introspection. Political parties must recognize that empowering citizens is not achieved by distributing money alone. Education, skills, healthcare, and employment are the four pillars that determine a nation’s strength. Increased investment in these areas will foster self-reliance and reduce the burden on the state. At the same time, citizens must resolve to prioritize long-term development over short-term temptations. The resilience of democracy will be secured only when both governance and the electorate fulfill their respective responsibilities with integrity.

Undoubtedly, to ensure electoral fairness, it has become essential to closely examine populist schemes announced or implemented before elections. Allegations have been made in Bihar that during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, large sums were distributed under certain schemes, raising concerns about the sanctity of the electoral process. In such cases, the Election Commission of India must maintain vigilant oversight to prevent indirect bribery of voters. Any partisan conduct during elections is detrimental to a vibrant democracy.

The practice of distributing freebies weakens the roots of democratic governance. It undermines the work ethic and fosters a culture of state dependency and passivity. If left unchecked, this trend will lead to economic imbalance and political distrust. Therefore, transparency in policy making, fiscal discipline, and electoral integrity must be accorded the highest priority. That alone will safeguard democracy and lay the foundation for a brighter national future.

Lalit Gargg is a Journalist, Columnist