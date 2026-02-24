Final Trade Feb 24: AI Shockwave Jolts Dalal Street, Rs 4 Lakh Crore Wealth Vanishes

Last Updated on February 24, 2026 9:46 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

By Our Biz Correspondent | New Delhi

The Indian equity markets underwent a grueling session on Tuesday as a “perfect storm” of technological disruption fears and geopolitical trade anxieties incinerated over ₹4 lakh crore in investor wealth. While the headline indices managed a deceptive recovery—with the S&P BSE Sensex gaining 479.95 points (0.58%) to 83,294.66 and the Nifty 50 rising 141.75 points (0.55%) to 25,713—the broader market was defined by a brutal sell-off in the Information Technology (IT) sector.

The ‘Claude’ Catalyst: IT Under Siege

The primary detonator for the day’s volatility was a massive rout in IT heavyweights. Sentiment soured following the launch of Anthropic’s “Claude Code” tool, which has sent shockwaves through the global software services industry. Investors fear that AI-driven automation is poised to dismantle the traditional labor-arbitrage model that has been the bedrock of Indian IT for decades. The carnage mirrored a 13% overnight crash in IBM shares, signaling a fundamental shift in how markets value software human capital.

The Trump Factor & Global Headwinds

Adding to the domestic woes were renewed global trade anxieties. U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threats to impose a 15% universal tariff under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act have left emerging markets on edge. This “protectionist pivot,” coupled with escalating geopolitical tensions pushing Brent crude toward the $72-per-barrel mark, kept risk appetite suppressed.

Sectoral Snapshot: Winners and Losers

Sector Status Key Highlights IT & Software 🔴 Crashing Massive sell-off led by AI-disruption fears; IBM’s 13% dip spooked local players. Telecom 🔴 Under Pressure Bharti Airtel slipped 2.91% after announcing a ₹20,000 crore capital infusion for its NBFC arm. Infrastructure 🟢 Resilient L&T secured a “significant” LIGO-India order; KEC International bagged orders worth ₹1,002 Cr. Renewables 🟢 Outperforming Waaree Energies surged 3.68% following a massive 500 MW solar module contract. Banking 🟡 Volatile IDFC First Bank added 1.31% despite clarifying a ₹590-crore fraud at its Chandigarh branch.

The Numbers to Watch

Volatility Index: The India VIX eased slightly by 1.35% to 14.17 , though intraday swings remained violent.

The India VIX eased slightly by 1.35% to , though intraday swings remained violent. Currency: The Rupee remained fragile, hovering at 90.94 against the US Dollar.

The Rupee remained fragile, hovering at against the US Dollar. Commodities: Gold futures for April 2026 settlement stood at ₹160,810, down 0.48%.

Expert Headlines for Your Edition

“Code Red: How AI Innovation Burned a ₹4 Lakh Crore Hole in Indian IT”

“Tariff Turmoil: Trump’s Protectionist Rhetoric Rattles Global Supply Chains”

“Digital Darwinism: Software Giants Grapple with the Rise of Autonomous Coding”

“The Green Lining: Solar and Infra Stocks Defy the Tech Meltdown”