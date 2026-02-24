The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Feb 24: AI Shockwave Jolts Dalal Street, Rs 4 Lakh Crore Wealth Vanishes

Feb 24, 2026

Last Updated on February 24, 2026 9:46 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

By Our Biz Correspondent | New Delhi

The Indian equity markets underwent a grueling session on Tuesday as a “perfect storm” of technological disruption fears and geopolitical trade anxieties incinerated over ₹4 lakh crore in investor wealth. While the headline indices managed a deceptive recovery—with the S&P BSE Sensex gaining 479.95 points (0.58%) to 83,294.66 and the Nifty 50 rising 141.75 points (0.55%) to 25,713—the broader market was defined by a brutal sell-off in the Information Technology (IT) sector.

The ‘Claude’ Catalyst: IT Under Siege

The primary detonator for the day’s volatility was a massive rout in IT heavyweights. Sentiment soured following the launch of Anthropic’s “Claude Code” tool, which has sent shockwaves through the global software services industry. Investors fear that AI-driven automation is poised to dismantle the traditional labor-arbitrage model that has been the bedrock of Indian IT for decades. The carnage mirrored a 13% overnight crash in IBM shares, signaling a fundamental shift in how markets value software human capital.

The Trump Factor & Global Headwinds

Adding to the domestic woes were renewed global trade anxieties. U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threats to impose a 15% universal tariff under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act have left emerging markets on edge. This “protectionist pivot,” coupled with escalating geopolitical tensions pushing Brent crude toward the $72-per-barrel mark, kept risk appetite suppressed.

Sectoral Snapshot: Winners and Losers

SectorStatusKey Highlights
IT & Software🔴 CrashingMassive sell-off led by AI-disruption fears; IBM’s 13% dip spooked local players.
Telecom🔴 Under PressureBharti Airtel slipped 2.91% after announcing a ₹20,000 crore capital infusion for its NBFC arm.
Infrastructure🟢 ResilientL&T secured a “significant” LIGO-India order; KEC International bagged orders worth ₹1,002 Cr.
Renewables🟢 OutperformingWaaree Energies surged 3.68% following a massive 500 MW solar module contract.
Banking🟡 VolatileIDFC First Bank added 1.31% despite clarifying a ₹590-crore fraud at its Chandigarh branch.

The Numbers to Watch

  • Volatility Index: The India VIX eased slightly by 1.35% to 14.17, though intraday swings remained violent.
  • Currency: The Rupee remained fragile, hovering at 90.94 against the US Dollar.
  • Commodities: Gold futures for April 2026 settlement stood at ₹160,810, down 0.48%.

Expert Headlines for Your Edition

  • “Code Red: How AI Innovation Burned a ₹4 Lakh Crore Hole in Indian IT”
  • “Tariff Turmoil: Trump’s Protectionist Rhetoric Rattles Global Supply Chains”
  • “Digital Darwinism: Software Giants Grapple with the Rise of Autonomous Coding”
  • “The Green Lining: Solar and Infra Stocks Defy the Tech Meltdown”

Related Post

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi to be on two-day State visit to Israel

Feb 24, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India & Gulf Cooperation Council sign Joint Statement on India-GCC Free Trade Agreement

Feb 24, 2026
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Union Cabinet approves renaming State of Kerala to Keralam

Feb 24, 2026

You missed

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Feb 24: AI Shockwave Jolts Dalal Street, Rs 4 Lakh Crore Wealth Vanishes

24 February 2026 9:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi to be on two-day State visit to Israel

24 February 2026 9:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

 Jaishankar meets GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi

24 February 2026 9:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India & Gulf Cooperation Council sign Joint Statement on India-GCC Free Trade Agreement

24 February 2026 9:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments