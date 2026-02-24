PM Modi to be on two-day State visit to Israel

Last Updated on February 24, 2026 9:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day State visit to Israel from tomorrow. This will be the second visit of the Prime Minister to Israel. During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two leaders will review the significant progress made in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership. They will discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people-to-people exchanges. The leaders are also expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Mr Modi will also call on the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

The Ministry of External Affairs said this visit will reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries and will present an opportunity to review the common challenges as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies.