 Jaishankar meets GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar today met Gulf Cooperation Council GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi in New Delhi. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said that the India-GCC Joint Action Plan, anchored in the Strategic Dialogue, is advancing cooperation across trade and investment, energy and agriculture, security, and people-to-people ties. He expressed confidence that the India-GCC Free Trade Agreement will further elevate the partnership.