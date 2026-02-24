The Indian Awaaz

 Jaishankar meets GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi

Feb 24, 2026

Last Updated on February 24, 2026 9:29 pm

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar today met Gulf Cooperation Council GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi in New Delhi. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said that the India-GCC Joint Action Plan, anchored in the Strategic Dialogue, is advancing cooperation across trade and investment, energy and agriculture, security, and people-to-people ties. He expressed confidence that the India-GCC Free Trade Agreement will further elevate the partnership.

PM Modi to be on two-day State visit to Israel

Feb 24, 2026
Scindia expresses concern over racial harassment faced by 3 women from Arunachal Pradesh

Feb 24, 2026
Pure Electoral Rolls are Bedrock of Democracy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Feb 24, 2026

Final Trade Feb 24: AI Shockwave Jolts Dalal Street, Rs 4 Lakh Crore Wealth Vanishes

24 February 2026 9:46 PM
PM Modi to be on two-day State visit to Israel

24 February 2026 9:34 PM
 Jaishankar meets GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi

24 February 2026 9:29 PM
India & Gulf Cooperation Council sign Joint Statement on India-GCC Free Trade Agreement

24 February 2026 9:28 PM