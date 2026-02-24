Deputy Speaker of Sri Lanka praises India’s Pluralism and neighbourhood policy

Last Updated on February 24, 2026 10:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Deputy Speaker of Sri Lanka Rizvie Salih has hailed India as one of the greatest examples of pluralism. Appreciating the Iftar organised by the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, Dr Salih commended India’s Neighbourhood First policy. High Commissioner Santosh Jha noted that the relationship between the two countries is unparalleled, mainly in terms of civilisational and cultural affinities.

Several members of the Dawoodi Bohra community who are connected to India, Ministers, Parliamentarians, members of the business community, and officials participated in the Iftar. Ramadan, which is one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar, has been observed across the world since last week, wherein Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.