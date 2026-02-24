The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Deputy Speaker of Sri Lanka praises India’s Pluralism and neighbourhood policy

Feb 24, 2026

Last Updated on February 24, 2026 10:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Deputy Speaker of Sri Lanka Rizvie Salih has hailed India as one of the greatest examples of pluralism. Appreciating the Iftar organised by the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, Dr Salih commended India’s Neighbourhood First policy. High Commissioner Santosh Jha noted that the relationship between the two countries is unparalleled, mainly in terms of civilisational and cultural affinities.

Several members of the Dawoodi Bohra community who are connected to India, Ministers, Parliamentarians, members of the business community, and officials participated in the Iftar. Ramadan, which is one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar, has been observed across the world since last week, wherein Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 2 Policemen killed in suicide attack

Feb 25, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Campaigns gain momentum for Nepal elections

Feb 24, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

The Long Riders’ Actor, Robert Carradine, died at 71

Feb 24, 2026

You missed

SPORTS

England beat Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

25 February 2026 12:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 2 Policemen killed in suicide attack

25 February 2026 12:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN ARTICLES

Freebie Culture: A Threat to a Vibrant Democracy

25 February 2026 12:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Study in Ireland: Why Irish Universities Stand Out

24 February 2026 11:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments