28 Feb 2022 02:04:00

Campaigning intensifies for last two phases of elections in Uttar Pradesh

Published On:

AMN

Campaigning for the last two phases of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh has intensified. Leaders and star campaigners of various political parties are holding rallies and roadshows.

Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed political rallies in three districts – Varanasi, Deoria and Basti today. Addressing a conclave of booth level party workers in his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Mr. Modi said, the sole objective of BJP is to work for the people and the party workers have demonstrated it during the tough times of the Covid pandemic.

Hitting out at the opposition, Mr. Modi said political parties run by the families obstructed the development of Uttar Pradesh as they were only concerned about their own welfare. He said the double engine government of Uttar Pradesh has led the state to the path of development with double speed.

In his address in Deoria, Mr. Modi said, this election is between Rashtravadis and Parivarvadis. In Basti, the Prime Minister said the government is committed to the safety of its citizens and Operation Ganga has been launched to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine. Union minister Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also addressed political rallies in Ballia, Maharajganj and Azamgarh.  

Samajwadi Party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav campaigned for the party candidates in the constituencies of Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts. Addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur, he said the party is confident of forming a majority government on 10th of March.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a road show in Balrampur district. She said BJP, SP and BSP have failed to make Uttar Pradesh a developed state. She appealed to people to read the parties’ manifestos before casting their vote.

