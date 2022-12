AMN

The campaigning for the Sardarshahar Assembly by-election in Churu district in Rajasthan to be held on Monday, ended at 5 pm on Saturday. A total of 10 candidates are in the fray.

The seat fell vacant due to the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma. 295 polling stations have been set up in the Vidhansabha constituency, in which more than 2 lakh 89 thousand voters will be able to exercise their franchise.