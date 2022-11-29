FreeCurrencyRates.com

Campaigning ends for first phase of elections in Gujarat

AMN / WEB DESK

Campaigning for the first phase of assembly polls came to an end this evening. Leaders from all political parties made last-ditch efforts to woo the voters.

Meanwhile, poll campaigning for the second phase of polling also intensified in the state.

BJP’s National President JP Nadda is addressing public meetings in Dahod and Vadodara districts while Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also addressing election rallies at Dahod, Kheda, and Ahmedabad districts today.

In the first phase, the voting will be held on December 1 for 89 assembly seats spread over Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat regions. A total of 788 candidates are in the fray in the first phase.

Senior leaders of the BJP including union minister Smriti Irani, Parsottam Rupala, and Mansukh Mandviya are also on the campaign trail of the state today. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow at Panchmahal and addressed a rally at Lunawada today.

Mrs. Irani is scheduled to address a Mahila Sammelan and lead a road show in Gandhidham today. Congress’s national Spokesperson Aalok Sharma will address a press conference today in Ahmedabad while other leaders of the party including state president Jagdish Thakor are campaigning at different places.

From the Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan held road shows at Limdi and Botad in Saurashtra region to seek votes for the party.

