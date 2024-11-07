Campaign for 7 Assembly seats intensifies in Rajasthan

AMN/ WEB DESK

The campaign for the bye-elections to be held on November 13 on 7 assembly seats of Rajasthan has intensified.

Out of these, five seats – Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Jhunjhunu, Chaurasi and Khinvsar have become vacant due to the MLAs being elected as MPs. While Salumber and Ramgarh seats have been vacant due to the death of MLAs. A total of 69 candidates are in the fray in this bye-election.

Congress and BJP have fielded their candidates on all seven seats. At the same time, the candidates of RLP in Khinvsar and Bharat Tribal Party in Chaurasi are trying hard to retain their seats. 17 leaders of BJP including Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and senior leader Satish Poonia are holding public meetings at various places today.

On behalf of Congress, senior leader Sachin Pilot, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie and other senior leaders are engaged in campaigning. Meanwhile, home voting has started today for the Dausa assembly bye-polls. Home voting for the remaining six seats began on Monday.