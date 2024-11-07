ADB Approves $200 Million Loan to Enhance Livability in Uttarakhand

A R DAS

The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) today signed a 200 million dollar loan to help upgrade water supply, sanitation, urban mobility, and other urban services in Uttarakhand.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Secretary of the Economic Affairs Department, Juhi Mukherjee, said that the project aligns with the Union Government’s urban development agenda as well as the Uttarakhand state government’s initiatives to enhance urban services, aiming to boost livability and sustainability in cities. In her remarks, ADB’s Country Director for the India Resident Mission, Mio Oka, said that the project aims to create an urban infrastructure that is resilient to climate and environmental risks, ensuring the safety and health of the people. The project will enhance transportation, urban mobility, drainage, flood management, and overall public services in Haldwani, and also improve water supply delivery in four cities of Uttarakhand.