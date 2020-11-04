Cabinet approves Rs 1810 cr investment for 210 Mega Watt Luhri Stage-I dro Power Project in Himachal Pradesh

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, CCEA today approved 1 thousand 8 hundred 10 crore rupees investment proposal of 210 Mega Watt Luhri Stage-I Hydro Power Project on river Satluj which is situated in Shimla and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Briefing media here today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, the project will be commissioned within 62 months and it will lead to reduction of 6.1 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide from the environment annually. He said, the project is being implemented by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited, SJVNL on Build-Own-Operate-Maintain basis with active support from the Centre and State Government.

Mr Javadekar said, the construction activities of the project will result in employment to around 2000 persons and will contribute to overall socio-economic development of the State. He said, Himachal Pradesh will benefit with free power worth around 1140 crore rupees from the Project, during project life cycle of 40 years. The project affected families will be provided with 100 units of free electricity per month for ten years.

The Cabinet approved the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU between India and Israel on cooperation in the field of health and medicine. Cabinet also approved signing of an MoU between India and United Kingdom on cooperation in the field of telecommunication or ICTs. Post-Brexit, the MoU is also aiming for enhanced scope of cooperation and opportunities for India.

Cabinet also gave its approval for signing a MoU between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, CDSCO India and the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, UK MHRA on cooperation in the field of medical product regulation.

The Cabinet was apprised of signing of a MoU between Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru and the Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias and the GRANTECAN, S.A, Spain to develop scientific and technical collaborations in astronomy field.

Mr Javadekar said, the Cabinet also discussed the state of the economy which is coming back on track at a more speed than expected. He said, there are many indicators which are very positive. The Minister said, GST collection in October this year was more than October last year. He said, despite less demand from agriculture sector and Railways, power demand increased by 12 per cent. Mr Javadekar said, input purchase for manufacturing is rising, steel and other sectors are witnessing growth both in export and demand, digital transactions have increased exponentially and Railway freight in October has increased by 15 per cent. He said, 2nd Quarter growth of listed companies where profits and turnover both increased and FDI has also increased.

Replying to a query on blockage in Punjab, Mr Javadekar said, in 32 places in the state there is blockage and it is happening due to the inaction of the State Government. He said, law and order is a state subject and the State Government should have spoken to the farmers. The Minister said, the agitation was on MSP and APMC and farmers of Punjab have sold more paddy on increased MSP this year. He said, last year farmers in Punjab sold 122 lakh Metric Tonnes of Paddy and this year till yesterday they sold 158 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. Mr Javadekar said, it is the responsibility of the State Government to clear the railway line.