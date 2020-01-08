FreeCurrencyRates.com

Cabinet approves ordinance to amend Mineral laws

AMN / NEW DELHI

Cabinet has approved promulgation of Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. The Ordinance will amend Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation ) Act 1957 and Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act 2015.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi after cabinet meeting Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said, these amendments will open up new era to the growth in the Coal and mining sectors.

The Ordinance will ease rules for auctioning of coal mines and to open up to all sectors. Mr Joshi said, the government has also done away with end-use restrictions of the mining blocks.

